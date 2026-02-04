Metro program aims to help renters at risk of eviction due to last week's winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Renters who are struggling to pay bills after last week's winter storm are now concerned of eviction. Last week's storm left many families across our area facing unexpected expenses and missing paychecks.

If you're renting and already juggling Nashville's high cost of living, even a small setback can put you behind on rent. As many face that challenge, we want you to know you're not alone and that there is help available.

Metro's Eviction Right to Counsel Program helps connect tenants with free, experienced attorneys who can guide them through the legal maze. Eight lawyers from the Legal Aid Society and Hispanic Bar Association are ready to step in and help. Just last year, thirteen thousand Nashville renters faced eviction.

Attorneys say if you're worried or falling behind, the most important thing you can do is act quickly and keep records of everything.

"Unfortunately, Tennessee laws are not very forgiving for unpaid rent. So even if you have not had your repairs done, there are resources on the legal aid website to help you notify your landlord of the needs that you have and you must document everything," said Darkenya Waller with the Legal Aid Society.

If you're interested in learning about the program, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.