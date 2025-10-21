Metro Public Health offering free flu shots Tuesday for Fight Flu Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department will offer free flu vaccines at three locations across Nashville on Fight Flu Day, Tuesday, October 21. The annual event is part of the statewide Fight Flu TN initiative aimed at increasing flu vaccination rates.

Flu shots will be available at the following sites:



Lentz Public Health Center – Drive-thru clinic, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2500 Charlotte Ave.

Goodlettsville Branch Library – Walk-up clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Madison Branch Library – Walk-up clinic, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MPHD Director of Health Dr. Sanmi Areola said the goal is to remove barriers like cost and location to ensure everyone has access to flu protection. “Making flu shots more accessible to the community helps create a Nashville where all people can achieve their full potential of health,” Areola said.

Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone ages six months and older. Those unable to attend Fight Flu Day can still receive a shot at any of MPHD’s three preventive health clinics, East, Woodbine or Lentz by appointment.