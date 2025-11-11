Metro Schools approves $300K settlement for Antioch school shooting victim’s family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A settlement has been approved for the family of a student who was killed during the shooting at Antioch High School in January 2025.

16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante was shot and killed by 17-year-old Solomon Henderson after he opened fire inside Antioch High's cafeteria.

Henderson then turned the gun on himself.

Escalante’s parents sued Metro Nashville Public Schools and Metro Government in July over their daughter’s death.

On Monday, the Board approved the settlement, which was for $300,000, inclusive of attorney fees.

Here is a statement from Board Chair Freda Player

“Our hearts remain with the family of Josselin Corea Escalante following the tragic shooting at Antioch High School. From the first moments after this heartbreaking event, the Board of Education has worked alongside district leadership and community partners to provide support for the Antioch community and for those most deeply affected by this tragedy.

“While we believe the school and district took appropriate steps at the time and continue to strengthen those efforts to protect students and staff, this settlement reflects our commitment to supporting the family while preventing further trauma through protracted litigation.

“The safety and security of our students and staff remain our highest priority. Since this tragedy, the district has partnered with the Metro Nashville Police Department to increase the presence of School Resource Officers at Antioch High School and has expanded safety measures across the district, including the installation of advanced concealed weapon detection systems at every high school and ongoing expansion to middle schools.

“We are grateful to the Metro Legal Department for helping to bring this resolution forward, and we once again extend our deepest condolences to Josselin’s family, friends, and all who continue to mourn her loss.”

