Metro schools closed Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 27 due to inclement weather.

Before- and after-school care is canceled unless a provider is operating an inclement weather site. Families are encouraged to check directly with their childcare provider for details.

All after-school activities, including sports and meetings, are also canceled during the closure. District offices will be closed both days as well.

For the latest updates on weather-related closures and delays, families can visit mnps.org/weather.