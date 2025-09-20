Metro Social Services expands food pop-ups to combat North Nashville food deserts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services is launching an expanded food pop-up program to address food insecurity in North Nashville, with the first event taking place at Galilee Baptist Church on Saturday.

The initiative comes as the area faces increased food desert conditions following recent grocery store closures that have limited residents' access to fresh food.

Metro Social Services has identified zip code 37208 as having the most food deserts in Davidson County through a food insecurity study, making it the starting point for their expanded outreach efforts.

The new approach represents a significant shift from previous operations. Families used to have to go to the Metro Social Services office to pick up food boxes, but officials recognize that lack of transportation contributes to food desert conditions.

Metro Social Services now brings food directly into communities, meeting people where they are rather than requiring them to travel to centralized locations.

The initiative aims to support students, working adults and anyone else facing food insecurity in the community.

Harriet Wallace serves as Strategic Communications Manager for Metro Social Services.

"If they're not eating and making good grades and getting the money that they need at work, everything else falls off," Wallace said.

"We cannot fix this entire problem with one shot, but we're gonna at least put a dent in the problem," Wallace said.

"We follow the need and evolve with the needs of our residents, so as more people are coming to us needing food, we're providing more access to food, and so we've expanded our Food Pop-Up Program."

The food distribution operates on a drive-up basis, allowing anyone in need to pull up in their vehicles and receive a food box. No registration is required, and the service operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

The pop-up event is part of a partnership between Metro Social Services, Second Harvest Food Bank and Galilee Baptist Church. This distribution represents the first of four events planned in phase one of the expanded program.

Want to see how Metro Social Services is bringing food directly to North Nashville communities? Watch our full coverage of the expanded food pop-up program and learn how you can get involved in addressing food deserts in your neighborhood. Have more information about food assistance programs in your area? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.