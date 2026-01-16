Metro Social Services holds record food giveaway to support Nashville families facing rising costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of families lined up for hours Thursday morning to receive free food from Metro Social Services in what officials say was their largest food giveaway to date.

Roughly 1,000 people received stuffed bags and boxes of food containing chicken, ground beef, canned goods, and jugs of milk in addition. This will help families struggling to put food on the table as costs continue to rise across Nashville.

This Food Pop Up is part of the department's signature program "Hunger No More Nashville", Metro Social Services' response to food insecurity in Nashville. This initiative was formulated based on the department's signature reports "Hunger In Nashville" and "The High Cost of Low Wages" which found Nashville residents and families being plagued by food insecurity.

"After the holidays, schools being out, there's a definite need to feed their families," said Renee Pratt, executive director of Metro Social Services.

Some families arrived two hours before the giveaway began, waiting in chilly morning temperatures for the chance to fill their fridges. The event was double the size of previous pop-ups that typically served 500 families.

Starlena Washington, who has three children at home, said the timing couldn't have been better for her family.

"We've been struggling, we've been going through stuff. We've been going through medical stuff. I've missed a lot of work, and we're struggling financially, so I feel like Jehovah provided a way to bless us," Starlena Washington said.

For many, the food giveaway represented their first time seeking food assistance or finally reaching out for help after struggling in silence.

"Many people don't ask, they just suck it up and do what they need to do, so today we're offering an outlet so you can have food to not only serve your family, but sustain your family," Pratt said.

Eric Williams, who was in line for the food, said the event highlighted Nashville's community spirit.

"People here in our city, are willing to help, willing to go that extra mile to make sure neighbors are fed, families are fed, so this is a beautiful thing," Williams said.

The giveaway also provided social workers an opportunity to connect with new faces and offer additional resources to families facing food emergencies.

Between July 1 and the end of November, Metro Social Services answered nearly 7,700 calls for help and saw more than 2,600 people walk through their doors, highlighting the growing need for food assistance in Nashville.

Anyone who missed the event and needs food assistance or additional help can call 615-862-6400.