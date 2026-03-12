Metro Social Services hosting free Nashville food giveaway Saturday at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services is hosting a free food giveaway Saturday at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 144 Ewing Dr., Nashville.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and is first come, first served. Those planning to attend should be aware that people have been known to arrive about 2 hours early to line up.

Food boxes and bags of protein will be distributed at the event.

The giveaway is one of several food events Metro Social Services has hosted since additional funding was allocated in its budget to address Nashville food insecurity. The agency's "Hunger No More Nashville" initiatives are working to put food on the tables of Nashville families who do not have enough food to eat or the means to access it.

