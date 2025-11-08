Metro Social Services hosts food and coat giveaway to help families hit by government shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services hosted a free food distribution and children's coat giveaway at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church in North Nashville to help families affected by the government shutdown.

The event was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. but started early due to large crowds that gathered hours before the official start time. The distribution operated on a first-come, first-served basis with no registration or documentation required.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell and council members volunteered at the event, helping distribute supplies to families in need.

The organization partnered with the church and Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute 500 food boxes and 500 bags containing additional food and resources to address increased demand caused by the government shutdown.

"We understand that we may be the only meal that folks are getting, and this is hard, it's tough, it's embarrassing, and it's frustrating, but we want people to know we're here with a hug, a smile, and a box, and a bag of food to eat," Harriet Wallace said.

The need for food assistance has increased due to the government shutdown, which has left thousands of federal employees without pay and many families without SNAP benefits. Metro Social Services representatives said the demand was already significant before the shutdown made conditions worse.

Beyond food distribution, the organization provided referrals for additional services to help families struggling financially.

"We will have additional resources that you may need. If you don't have money for food, that means you likely don't have money for other things like bills, paying for your transportation, buying clothes for you or your kids, buying medicine. We can help with a number of those things," Wallace said.

The church simultaneously hosted a coat drive for children, distributing approximately 400 coats to families after they received their food supplies.

Metro Social Services also provided free shuttle transportation home for anyone who walked to the event or was dropped off.

Watch the full coverage of this community response and see Mayor O'Connell volunteering alongside families in need.

