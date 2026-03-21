Metro Social Services launches a new interactive map to explore Davidson County's neighborhood data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services released new data and an interactive map to help Davidson County residents better understand their neighborhoods.

The "Know Your Community" report breaks down income levels, education, and transportation trends district by district and zip code by zip code instead of just citywide. The most recent data shows growing income gaps and shifts in school enrollment.

This data helps shape local policy for the Metro Council and lawmakers, and Metro Social Services wants to make sure everyone has access to it.

"If this report allows the Nashville resident to come inside the decision-making process to see firsthand, what information are policymakers using to determine how I live every day? I wanna go on the inside, on the ground floor of information being used to dictate how I live my life every day," said Harriet Wallace, strategic communications manager for Metro Social Services.

Getting on that ground floor is easier because Metro Social Services built a new online tool that puts the data directly in your hands. The interactive maps live inside the "Know Your Community" report online and take less than a minute to use.

Users can choose a data category, enter their zip code or district, and the map will pull up specific data for that area. The tool is free for anyone to use.

The map was originally designed with Metro Council members in mind, giving lawmakers a sharper, more visual way to analyze the data they use to craft legislation. However, Metro Social Services says the information is just as valuable for residents, developers, university leaders, and anyone else trying to understand or navigate the city.

"When you are looking to see, 'where do I want to live in Nashville — who is my neighbor, what do I need while I'm living here, or when I move to that part of town,' when you utilize these interactive maps, you can better make those decisions for your families. Information is key and information is power, and we are handing that over to the citizens of this city," Wallace said.

The "Know Your Community" report and the new interactive maps are available now on the Metro Social Services website.

Want to see exactly how this new interactive map works? Watch the video above as I walk you through a step-by-step demonstration of how to look up your own zip code's data. If you find something surprising about your neighborhood's trends, I want to hear from you! Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to share your thoughts.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.