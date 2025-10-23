Middle Tennessee YMCAs offer multiple family-friendly fall community events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The YMCAs of Middle Tennessee are preparing to host multiple fall-themed community events from Oct. 24-31, offering families across the region safe and fun alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating at six different locations.

The celebrations kick off Friday, Oct. 24, with the Bellevue Family YMCA Fall Fest from 5-7 p.m. at 8101 TN-100 in Nashville. The event will feature cornhole, pumpkin painting, sack races, bingo, bounce houses, face painting and other family activities.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Robertson County Family YMCA will host a Halloween Dance Party at 5:30 p.m. at 3332 Tom Austin Hwy. in Springfield. Families can join the frightfully fun evening of music, dancing and Halloween magic.

Sunday, Oct. 26, brings a trunk-or-treat event from 6-7 p.m. at the North Rutherford County Family YMCA, located at 2001 Motlow College Blvd. in Smyrna. The event is hosted by Victory Church and will feature decorated trunks packed with goodies and treats, along with candy, costumes and games.

The Brentwood Family YMCA will host a Treats for Tricks Costume Party and Skate Jam on Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m. at 8207 Concord Road in Brentwood. Participants can wear their best costumes, perform skate tricks and enjoy plenty of treats.

Thursday, Oct. 30, the Margaret Maddox Family YMCA will hold its Fall Fest from 4-6 p.m. at 2624 Gallatin Pike in Nashville. The festive occasion will celebrate fall with Halloween costumes, food, games and a trunk-or-treat in the back parking lot.

The Halloween celebrations conclude Friday, Oct. 31, with a trunk-or-treat at the Northwest Family YMCA from 5-7 p.m. at 3700 Ashland City Highway in Nashville. All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult for the spooky evening of trick-or-treating.

The events are designed to give families safe, supervised environments to celebrate Halloween while connecting with their local communities.

Want to see all the fall fun happening at YMCAs across Middle Tennessee? Watch our full coverage to get details on times, locations and activities for each event. Have details about YMCA programs in your area? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

