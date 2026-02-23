Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mikayla Blakes scores 35 as No. 5 Vanderbilt survives No. 16 Kentucky 81-79 on late stop

George Walker IV/AP
Kentucky center Clara Strack (13) shoots the ball past Vanderbilt forward Aiyana Mitchell (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 35 points and Justine Pissott came up with a big defensive play late to help No. 5 Vanderbilt edge 16th-ranked Kentucky 81-79 on Sunday.

Trailing by one, Kentucky's Clara Strack had the ball with 4 seconds left and made a move to the basket from the wing when Pissott deflected it out of Strack's hand. Blakes gained possession and then was fouled with less than a second left. She hit the first of two free throws and then the Wildcats couldn't get off a shot.

Aubrey Galvan, who finished with 20 points, hit the go-ahead jumper with 7.9 seconds left to lift Vanderbilt (25-3, 11-3 SEC). Pissott finished with eight points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. One of those 3's tied the game with 2:21 left.

The victory ties Vanderbilt with No 4 Texas for second place in the SEC with two games left in regular-season play.

Strack led the Wildcats (20-8, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Amelia Hassett added 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers.

Kentucky: At Auburn on Thursday.

Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 25 Alabama on Thursday.

