Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

MNPD asking for help identifying trespassing suspect at Covenant School

Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department needs your help with a situation that has understandably caused concern within the Covenant School community.

It is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in two trespassing incidents on the campus it shares with Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Officials said the most recent trespassing incident happened Friday morning around 1 a.m., two weeks after the first incident, shortly after midnight on Dec. 26.

Police added that the suspect on Friday "appeared to take photos and videos of the campus as well as selfies in front of the building before walking away toward a wooded area."

On Dec. 26, an individual was reportedly seen "carrying a camera and entering the church building through an unsecured door. He walked through the church until he tripped an alarm. He immediately fled once the alarm sounded."

Classes at The Covenant School were canceled on Friday and will remain closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

School officials said they are working with MNPD to thoroughly investigate and ensure everyone's continued safety.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jackie.padilla@newschannel5.com

Experience life as a photojournalist at NewsChannel 5 Nashville

I always say storytelling is a team sport, and a key part of the NewsChannel 5 team is our photojournalists. They are nationally recognized for their talents, more importantly, they are also great people. Enjoy this peek behind the lens, get to know them, and see some of their most notable work of 2025!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.