MNPD asking for help identifying trespassing suspect at Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department needs your help with a situation that has understandably caused concern within the Covenant School community.

It is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in two trespassing incidents on the campus it shares with Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Officials said the most recent trespassing incident happened Friday morning around 1 a.m., two weeks after the first incident, shortly after midnight on Dec. 26.

Police added that the suspect on Friday "appeared to take photos and videos of the campus as well as selfies in front of the building before walking away toward a wooded area."

On Dec. 26, an individual was reportedly seen "carrying a camera and entering the church building through an unsecured door. He walked through the church until he tripped an alarm. He immediately fled once the alarm sounded."

Classes at The Covenant School were canceled on Friday and will remain closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

School officials said they are working with MNPD to thoroughly investigate and ensure everyone's continued safety.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jackie.padilla@newschannel5.com