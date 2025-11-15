MNPD Commander Scott Byrd dies at 50

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A longtime Metro Nashville police leader who oversaw some of the department’s most critical emergency response operations has died.

Commander Scott Byrd, 50, passed away Wednesday night at Centennial Medical Center, MNPD Chief John Drake announced.

Byrd suffered a heart attack Monday at his home while preparing to come to work. He was first taken to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center — the closest hospital to his home — before being transferred to Centennial. He died despite extensive medical efforts.

“Scott was a close friend to many and was an outstanding person and police officer,” Chief Drake said in a statement. “Nashville is safer because of Scott’s quarter century with us. He exuded a calm command presence, was thoughtful and deliberate in his decision making, and was an incredible person to be around.”

Byrd served 25 years with MNPD. He joined the department in January 2000 and graduated from the police academy that June. He rose steadily through the ranks: sergeant in 2008, lieutenant in 2013, captain in 2019, and commander in December 2020.

Most recently, Byrd oversaw MNPD’s SWAT team, Bomb Squad, Emergency Contingency planning, and Marine Operations. He previously served as Director of Training, Executive Officer in the Community Services Bureau, and was appointed the first leader of the School Safety Division. Byrd was also the incident commander during the Covenant School shooting response in 2023.

He held both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Cumberland University.

Commander Byrd is survived by his wife, April, and three children.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Spring Hill Funeral Home. Details have not yet been released.