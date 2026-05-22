MNPD to begin limited Drone as First Responder trial May 26 in Madison area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department will launch a limited “Drone as First Responder” trial program beginning Tuesday, May 26, allowing drones stationed at the Madison Precinct to respond to certain emergency calls within a two-mile radius of the building.

Police Chief John Drake announced Friday that three drones will be available to assist with emergency calls for service, active criminal investigations, missing person cases and significant traffic crashes during the pilot program.

According to MNPD, the drones will be operated remotely by four FAA-certified police officers working from the department’s Community Safety Center at headquarters. Officials said the officers have received specialized drone training.

The department said Drone as First Responder programs have been effective in other cities by giving officers real-time aerial views of scenes before ground units arrive.

The limited trial is expected to last between 30 and 45 flight days. At the end of the testing period, MNPD said it will compile data and issue a report on the program’s effectiveness.

MNPD said five Metro Council members whose districts fall within the drone flight radius were briefed on the trial program: Jennifer Gamble, Jeff Gregg, Jeff Eslick, Tonya Hancock and Jennifer Frensley Webb.

The drones and related equipment were loaned to the department by drone manufacturer Skydio for the purpose of the pilot program, according to the release.