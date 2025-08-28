MNPS school bus struck by another vehicle Thursday, no injuries reported

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two car collision caused a secondary accident that involved a Metro school bus Thursday morning.

According to MNPS, one of their buses on the Cane Ridge High School route was struck by a vehicle.

There were no injuries and students were taken to school by a substitute bus.

