MNPS school bus struck by another vehicle Thursday, no injuries reported

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two car collision caused a secondary accident that involved a Metro school bus Thursday morning.

According to MNPS, one of their buses on the Cane Ridge High School route was struck by a vehicle.

There were no injuries and students were taken to school by a substitute bus.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

