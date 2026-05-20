MNPS special education bus driver charged with DUI after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville Public Schools special education bus driver was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on a charge of driving under the influence after striking a parked vehicle, according to Metro Schools.

Sean Braisted, spokesperson for MNPS, said the incident happened at approximately 2:22 p.m. Wednesday.

The bus did not have any students on board at the time of the crash, according to the district.

Metro Schools said the driver had completed morning routes and returned the vehicle at 11:24 a.m. The driver then departed for afternoon routes at approximately 2 p.m.

“The driver has been placed on administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation and the criminal process moves forward,” Braisted said in a statement.

MNPS said it is reviewing the employee’s personnel record but currently has “no indication of any past similar issues.”

“We take this matter very seriously, and the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority,” Braisted said. “MNPS complies with all state and federal regulations related to random drug and alcohol screening. The use of intoxicating substances is a violation of MNPS policy, as well as state and federal laws and regulations.”

According to the district, the employee was hired on April 18, 2023.