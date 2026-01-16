Monster trucks and motocross bikes team up for gravity-defying stunts at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big trucks, bigger stunts and fast bikes are coming together for Monster Jam Freestyle Mania at Bridgestone Arena this weekend, marking the first full tour where Monster Jam trucks and Freestyle Motocross bikes have been combined.

The Arena Championship Series Central event will feature Monster truck drivers and motocross riders paired up in teams to compete, delivering gravity-defying skills and thrills to Nashville audiences.

The unique format combines the power of Monster Jam trucks with the aerial acrobatics of FMX bikes, creating a new type of motorsports entertainment experience.

Event Schedule:

Saturday, January 17 features two shows at 12:00 PM and 5:30 PM. A Pit Party will be open from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM for those with Saturday 12 PM event tickets and pit passes.

Sunday, January 18 has one show at 1:00 PM, with a Pit Party running from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM for those with Sunday 1 PM event tickets and pit passes.

Fans attending the Pit Party can get up-close access to the trucks and bikes before the main events begin.

Want to experience the ultimate adrenaline rush? Don't miss Monster Jam Freestyle Mania's groundbreaking combination of Monster trucks and motocross bikes at Bridgestone Arena this weekend. Want to share your motorsports experiences? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.