More than 14,000 Davidson County property owners appeal new assessments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When some Davidson County residents opened their property assessment notices this year, many experienced sticker shock.

The 2020–2021 assessment cycle was based on pandemic-era property values. Since then, Metro Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite says Nashville’s growing economy has pushed both residential and commercial values significantly higher — changes that are now reflected in this year’s assessments.

However, not everyone agrees with the outcome. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has voiced concern that the higher valuations could place additional strain on local businesses.

“I’m not going to say it’s just limited to downtown — it’s everybody,” Sexton said. “But there seems to be an issue.”

Wilhoite noted that more than 14,629 property owners have filed appeals — a number she says is not unusual following a countywide reappraisal.

While appeals for this year have closed, property owners who disagree with their new values will have another opportunity to file when the appeals process reopens in early 2026.

