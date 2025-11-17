More than 4,000 children are adoptable for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program in 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 4,000 children in the middle Tennessee area are questioning if they will get gifts for the Christmas holiday. This month the Salvation Army kicked off their Angel Tree program to help make the holidays a bit more special for those who otherwise go without.

You may notice the angel trees at malls across the mid state. Each ornament will feature a child's name, their wishlist items, their needs, their favorite items, and their clothing sizes.

Once a child is accepted as an Angel, donors like you can shop and help bring their Christmas wishes to life. Simply pick a tag off the Angel Tree located inside your local Walmart store or shop online using Walmart’s Spark Good Registry. Once the gifts are received, The Salvation Army will distribute them to families in need- allowing parents and caregivers to place the presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

Donors are able to shop in person or online. Click here to learn how to donate.

