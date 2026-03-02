Motorcyclist dies after Highway 100 crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash Saturday evening in the 7300 block of Highway 100 at Edwin Warner Park.

Police said Colby Chase was riding a Suzuki GSX around 6 p.m. when he struck the driver’s side of a BMW SUV. Investigators said the BMW driver was making a left turn out of the park at the time of the collision.

Chase was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

A second motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after laying his bike down to avoid the crash. The occupants of the BMW were not injured.

The BMW driver told police he did not see the motorcyclist before the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.