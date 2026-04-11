Motorcyclist killed in crash on Bell Road identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday afternoon on Bell Road has been identified as 59-year-old Randall Abernathy Sr. of Nashville.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bell Road and Nashboro Boulevard. Police said Abernathy was riding a 2025 Harley-Davidson Road Glide south on Bell Road when a 2017 Ford Escape, driven by 70-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez, turned onto Bell Road from Nashboro Boulevard and collided with the motorcycle.

Abernathy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Hernandez told authorities she turned right on red. Investigators said it is still unclear whether Abernathy was traveling straight in a right-turn-only lane or if he had the right of way at the time of the crash.

Police said there were no signs of impairment for either driver. The investigation remains ongoing.