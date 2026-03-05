Motorcyclist killed in crash on Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist fatally injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Old Hickory Boulevard has been identified as a 28-year-old Murfreesboro man.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Old Hickory Boulevard and Stone Brook Drive.

The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson west on Old Hickory Boulevard when, according to witnesses, he went around traffic by traveling on the sidewalk and then crossed three lanes into oncoming traffic before returning to the westbound lanes.

Police said the motorcycle then crashed into the back of a pickup truck that was stopped at a traffic light.

The motorcyclist was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup truck reported no injuries and showed no signs of impairment.

Efforts are underway to notify the motorcyclist’s next of kin.