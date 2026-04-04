Mt. Juliet motorcyclist killed in late-night crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet man died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Briley Parkway in West Nashville, according to Metro police.
Investigators identified the rider as 30-year-old Nicholas Anderson. Police said Anderson was riding a Honda motorcycle northbound with a group of motorcyclists shortly after 11 p.m. when he lost control in a curve and ran off the roadway into a ditch.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
Police said excessive speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. There were no signs of impairment at the scene.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp