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Mt. Juliet motorcyclist killed in late-night crash on Briley Parkway

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(Source: Raycom Media)
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet man died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Briley Parkway in West Nashville, according to Metro police.

Investigators identified the rider as 30-year-old Nicholas Anderson. Police said Anderson was riding a Honda motorcycle northbound with a group of motorcyclists shortly after 11 p.m. when he lost control in a curve and ran off the roadway into a ditch.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Police said excessive speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

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