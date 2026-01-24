Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on I-24 eastbound in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a WeGo bus is causing delays on Interstate 24 eastbound in Davidson County near mile marker 55.

The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday. Two right lanes and the right shoulder are currently blocked as crews respond to the scene.

According to WeGo, no injuries were reported in the crash.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.