Crash involving motorcycles closes I-24 westbound at Haywood Lane

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash involving two motorcycles and a passenger vehicle has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near Haywood Lane (mile marker 57).

The crash was first reported around 8:32 p.m. Friday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. All westbound lanes, the entry ramp, and both shoulders remain closed.

As of 9:10 p.m., traffic is being diverted at Exit 59 (Bell Road). There is currently no estimated time for full clearance.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and check SmartWay for real-time updates.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.