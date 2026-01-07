Updates on lane re-openings on I-24 both directions following closures reported in Davidson Co.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers are seeing delays on Interstate 24 in Davidson County due to crashes affecting both directions.
Update as of 3:30 p.m.: TDOT reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 EB at mile marker 52.2. The right lane and right shoulder are blocked.
Update as of 3 p.m.: TDOT reorted all lanes open on I-24 WB open.
TDOT also says I-24 westbound is closed at mile marker 47 due to an incident involving a semi. There is no time for clearance yet.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I always say storytelling is a team sport, and a key part of the NewsChannel 5 team is our photojournalists. They are nationally recognized for their talents, more importantly, they are also great people. Enjoy this peek behind the lens, get to know them, and see some of their most notable work of 2025!
- Carrie Sharp