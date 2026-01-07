Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Updates on lane re-openings on I-24 both directions following closures reported in Davidson Co.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers are seeing delays on Interstate 24 in Davidson County due to crashes affecting both directions.

Update as of 3:30 p.m.: TDOT reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 EB at mile marker 52.2. The right lane and right shoulder are blocked.

Update as of 3 p.m.: TDOT reorted all lanes open on I-24 WB open.

TDOT also says I-24 westbound is closed at mile marker 47 due to an incident involving a semi. There is no time for clearance yet.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

