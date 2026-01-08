Multiple smash-and-grab burglaries hit Nashville businesses overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating several connected smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred overnight in South Nashville and Antioch, prompting shopping complexes to increase security measures.

The crime spree began around 2:30 a.m. when a 2018 brown Kia Soul drove through the front of Hibbett Sports on Mt. View Road. Surveillance video captured four young men dressed in black inside the vehicle, according to police.

"I got a call around 2:30, 2:45," said Veshawn McKnight, the store manager. "She said the store has been broken into, they drove a car through there."

Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time the sporting goods store has been targeted by thieves.

"We get it all the time, it's nothing new," McKnight said. "Usually they walk through the front door and take whatever they want.

"During Christmas time I can think of four or five times, but they walked until I left every time," said Helton Security officer Scott Pace.

Within the past year, managers have filed $40,000 worth of stolen merchandise claims. They often see the stolen items appear online for sale later.

The thieves may not have gotten much value from their efforts this time.

"As far as the shoes, they can't really do anything, it's a bunch of left shoes, so that was pointless to take," McKnight said.

Shortly after the first incident, police received a second call about broken glass and missing merchandise at the Wireless Zone on Nolensville Pike. Employees told investigators this marked the sixth time in two years their store has been burglarized.

The repeated crimes have prompted increased security measures along Mt. View Road.

"Daily it's a constant battle running up and down this parking lot," Pace said.

McKnight expressed concern about the risks the perpetrators are taking for relatively small gains.

"That's a risk putting your whole life in jeopardy for a few thousand dollars, just a quick cash grab, you know what I'm saying. It's not worth it," McKnight said. "They could have got hurt."

Despite the property damage and stolen merchandise, McKnight said he's grateful the situation didn't escalate further.

"It's not worth losing your life or getting hurt over this," McKnight said.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Metro police.

If you have thoughts on this story email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.