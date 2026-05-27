Murder with a Side of Meatballs: The Escape Room opens immersive whodunit in Berry Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville company is giving locals a new reason to put on their detective hats.

The Escape Room has opened a new murder mystery experience in Berry Hill called "Murder with a Side of Meatballs," an immersive whodunit set inside a fully recreated Italian restaurant called Rosso's Ristorante.

The space is built to look and feel like a real restaurant — complete with tablecloths, a kitchen, and full décor. There is no served meal and no live actors performing during gameplay.

Players walk in to find that the restaurant's owner, a beloved character known as Nonna, has just been murdered. From there, teams investigate the crime scene, gather evidence, work through puzzles, and use an interactive digital investigation board to determine which of the 7 suspects committed the crime and why.

Unlike a traditional escape room, the goal is not to find a way out. Players win by formally naming the murderer and motive at the end of the experience — delivering what the company describes as a built-in dramatic payoff.

Jol Seitz with The Escape Room spoke about the new game.

"I think that being hands-on is the absolute best way to experience a game," Seitz said. "Not only are you a part of this adventure, but your actions matter. You have to solve this mystery for yourself. Sometimes that's getting your hands dirty and trying to figure out the marinara sauce for yourself."

"Murder with a Side of Meatballs" is now open at The Escape Room's Berry Hill location.

Have you ever tried an escape room or murder mystery experience in Nashville? We want to hear from you — and we have more from inside Rosso's Ristorante you won't want to miss. Watch the full story above and share your thoughts with Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.