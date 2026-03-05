Murfreesboro mom searching for recipients of her son's life-saving organ donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro mother is working to connect with the people who received her son's life-saving organs after his death two years ago.

Cari Hollis' 26-year-old son Austin died in March 2024.

Through organ donation, Austin saved five lives and gave vision to two others.

"Austin did his hero walk on March 7th of 2024," Cari Hollis said. "Everyone is clapping and cheering for the hero that is giving life to others."

Hollis has already been in contact with the recipients of Austin's liver and lungs, but she is hoping to find more.

That was possible through social media outreach and some help from Tennesseee Donor Services, but Hollis said there are many barriers when it comes to communicating with an organ recipient.

Those who received her son's organs would have gotten them on March 8, 2024.

"The heart recipient would have been a man in his early 30s in Georgia," Hollis said.

She said that recipient was also a military police officer and a father of two.

Austin's kidneys went to recipients in Georgia and South Carolina.

This weekend, Hollis will meet with organ recipients at Arthur Murray in Green Hills, where Austin worked as a dance instructor.

She is hoping to invite other recipients to the gathering.

"This was Austin's comfort place," Hollis said. "He said, 'Mom, anytime I'm feeling down, as soon as I walk into the dance studio, it changes my feeling.'"

The group plans to honor Austin in a meaningful way.

"We're going to be able to dance in Austin's honor with doing his favorite dance, which was the Bachata," Hollis said.

Austin was even known for a signature move on the dance floor.

"He was a ball of infectious energy, he was always having a party with his students," said Kia Kenney, owner of Arthur Murray Dance Center in Green Hills.

Kenny and other instructors will be teaching the dance to organ recipients this weekend.

Hollis said her family has seen both sides of organ donation.

Her father received a heart transplant a few years ago before he passed away.

Her family does charity outreach to honor both Austin and Cari’s father in a variety of ways, including The Boo House, especially around Halloween.

Hollis is now hoping her story will reach someone who may know one of Austin's recipients.

"They would get in contact with their state donor team, who would then get in contact with our donor team, Tennessee Donors Association," Hollis said.

Austin is survived by a large family, including his son Princeton.

