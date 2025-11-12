Musicians fight Nashville's paid parking plan for Music Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's iconic Music Row faces a controversial change as the city moves forward with paid parking in the historic district, despite strong opposition from the music community that calls the area home.

The Traffic and Parking Commission voted Monday to implement discount economy paid parking zones throughout parts of Music Row, ending decades of free parking that musicians and industry workers have relied on during long recording sessions.

Dave Pomeroy, president of the Nashville Musicians Association, said more than 1,800 musicians, engineers, industry workers, and neighbors signed petitions opposing the plan, but commissioners approved it anyway.

"To unilaterally impose paid parking on this unique neighborhood that has been driving Nashville's music industry is simply wrong and would have serious negative consequences on the businesses of Music Row," Pomeroy said during the meeting.

The new policy affects 209 parking spaces, including spots directly in front of the Musicians Association building and throughout various side streets in the area.

Pomeroy criticized the city's outreach efforts, saying there was no real community engagement despite claims of public support from the Nashville Department of Transportation.

"No one I know, and I have spoken with almost everybody in this area that's connected to it, had any kind of advance notice," Pomeroy said. "There was a claim that flyers were sent out. No one ever saw a flyer."

The parking change particularly concerns musicians who often work extended hours in recording studios. Sessions can last anywhere from minutes to overnight, and Pomeroy argues the new fees will penalize artists for their creative work.

"People might be here for five minutes, they might be here for 15 hours," Pomeroy said. "If they're in the studio making a record, now they're going to be penalized for working and creating revenue that helps Nashville survive."

City leaders defend paid parking as a way to manage congestion, prevent abandoned vehicles, and reduce emissions by discouraging drivers from circling for free spots. Officials also describe it as a fairer system for everyone.

But Pomeroy views the fight as bigger than parking spaces — it's about protecting Nashville's creative foundation.

"We're going to try to appeal this decision and hope they'll come to their senses and understand they might be hurting more than helping," Pomeroy said.

The Musicians Association has 60 days from the commission's decision to file an appeal. Pomeroy confirmed they are exploring that option and will follow through if necessary to continue the conversation.

The city has not announced when the paid parking will begin at the more than 200 affected spaces.

This story was reported on-air by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.