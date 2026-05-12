Napier Elementary opens new Storybook Trail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Napier Elementary School unveiled a new Storybook Trail and outdoor classroom Tuesday, creating a new outdoor space for students, families and community members to read and learn together.

The project was supported by a two-year, $75,000 PNC Foundation grant to Nashville Public Schools. The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation also helped bring the trail to life, making it one of the first Storybook Trails at an elementary school in Tennessee, according to the release.

The outdoor classroom was funded through a PNC grant-making initiative focused on improving outdoor play and learning environments. The grant pool commemorates the 20th anniversary of PNC Grow Up Great, PNC’s philanthropic initiative that helps prepare children from birth to age 5 for school and life.

Nashville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle said the trail gives students a creative way to grow as readers.

The Storybook Trail currently features “My Voice is a Trumpet.” The school plans to feature “Peace Is an Offering” in the future. Both books were selected with input from the Napier community, including student leaders.

The trail’s design will allow the school to rotate in other stories over time.