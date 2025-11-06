Nashville advocates push for free bus rides amid SNAP benefit freeze

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville transit advocates are calling for the immediate suspension of WeGo bus fares to help thousands of residents who lost access to their SNAP benefits navigate the city while seeking food assistance.

The proposal comes as more than 60,000 Davidson County residents remain without the food benefits they rely on, creating transportation barriers to accessing emergency food distribution centers throughout the area.

"Nashville's doing an incredible job putting food distribution centers throughout the county, but people still can't get to them without transportation," said Manaen Hall, a longtime Nashville transit advocate.

Hall has relied on Nashville's public transit system for years and has become a vocal supporter of better service for riders, particularly low-income residents who make up a significant portion of WeGo's ridership.

"Because 20% of WeGo ridership makes less than $12,000 a year, and over 60% make $40k or less in household income," Hall said.

The advocates are asking WeGo to "bag the box" and temporarily suspend fares through November 20, similar to what the transit authority does during major city events. They argue that people shouldn't have to choose between transportation and food.

"If you're paying $4 a day, that's $28 a week. That's so many meals… people are choosing between getting to work or eating," Hall said.

Wesley Smith, who serves on the Mayor's Transportation Advisory Committee, emphasized the urgency of the situation.

"How are they going to get to the food bank, to Second Harvest, to family or friends helping them right now?" Smith said.

Smith compared the scope of the crisis to filling Nissan Stadium, noting that approximately 60,000 people in Davidson County are currently without the food assistance they depend on.

While WeGo operates the Journey Pass Program, which offers discounted fares for low-income residents and SNAP recipients, advocates say immediate action is needed. The program has enrolled more than 2,500 people who have logged over 14,000 fare-free rides.

SNAP benefit recipients can access a QuickTicket card through the Journey Pass Program that provides free fare for three years, with the ability to renew. WeGo says the program aims to provide both short-term support and long-term assistance.

To serve SNAP recipients who need immediate access to transportation and food resources, WeGo is expanding enrollment opportunities, including:

Extended hours and new sign-up locations

and Simplified registration for SNAP participants

Enrollees must provide one of the following as proof of eligibility from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS):

An eligibility notice of decision (with certification or eligibility date; renewal date must not be expired) A verification/ certification letter from DHS (with certification or eligibility date; renewal date must not be expired) Access to the One DHS SNAP Benefits portal on your smartphone

In addition, you must present:

A valid photo ID

If you are applying for a Journey Pass for other members of your household, they must be listed as approved applicants on your DHS documentation.

However, supporters of the fare suspension say the current crisis requires more immediate relief. The proposal has garnered support from council members, local groups, churches, and more than 100 individuals who have signed on to the initiative.

A WeGo spokesperson says any fare changes must be approved by the MTA Board, but advocates stress that the need is urgent as residents continue to face barriers accessing food assistance throughout Davidson County.

