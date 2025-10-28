Nashville cancer patient could lose medical care money just so she can cover alleged HOA fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — My coverage continues as multiple Nashville subdivisions ask Metro Police to investigate Gasser Property Management for potential fraud, theft and money mismanagement, with some homeowners saying hundreds of thousands of dollars are missing.

Since August, I have been reporting on the growing number of police reports spans at least 3 different subdivisions, creating financial stress for residents who may now be forced to cover the alleged losses through special assessments.

For Kayla Grayson, a Brookview Forest resident battling stage 4 breast cancer, the timing couldn't be worse.

"They said, 'Congratulations you're a survivor. We'll see you in a year,'" Grayson said about her initial breast cancer diagnosis.

But after experiencing hip pain, Grayson discovered her cancer had returned and progressed.

"And it was now stage 4," she said. "I'm in treatment twice a week. I'm on medications every day. My energy goes to them into my family as best as I can. It's totally tiring having an added pressure on top of it all."

That added pressure involves potential theft and fraud after her subdivision's HOA discovered money missing from their accounts.

"Gasser property transferred at least $78,000 from our HOA bank account to various other transfers to them, transfers to other HOAs even a transfer to a firearm seller here in Davidson County," Grayson said.

"There's no real reason that they would be transferring money to a firearm seller other than fraudulent activity," she said.

Brookview Forest is working to sever their relationship with Gasser Property Management. But to recoup the $78,000 in missing funds, Grayson said her subdivision is considering a special assessment that would bill homeowners a year's worth of dues — more than $550.

"We have a lot of families that Christmas is around the corner, young kids, I myself I'm going through cancer and have medical bills," Grayson said.

"It's stressful you have the stress of life and you think you're handing money over to a company who's handling things as they should be all to find out that they're not. It's frustrating it's stressful," she said.

Despite the challenges, Grayson remains positive and says she finds purpose in both her physical and financial struggles.

"I believe they're gonna be lots of blessings to come out of this situation and also my cancer," she said.

Gasser Property Management has not responded to repeated requests for comment. Metro Police say their investigation into the company will take time, describing the information they're reviewing as "long and tedious."

This is one of multiple stories I've reported on Gasser Property Management. If you have information about this company or similar issues with other property managers, Iwant to hear from you. Contact me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

