Nashville Cat Rescue seeks donations and foster homes during peak kitten season surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Cat Rescue is asking for urgent community support as Middle Tennessee enters the peak of kitten season.

The foster-based nonprofit says it is receiving daily calls about abandoned, orphaned, sick, and injured kittens.

Kitten season typically runs through the spring and summer months, when unspayed cats give birth in large numbers. Rescue officials say this year has brought a sharp rise in emergency cases, including newborn kittens that require round-the-clock bottle feeding.

The organization relies entirely on donations and foster homes to provide:



Emergency veterinary care

Spay and neuter services

Vaccinations and medications

Formula and supplies for neonatal kittens

Food, litter, and foster support

With demand rising, the rescue warns it may have to turn animals away without additional support.

The nonprofit is asking for donations, foster volunteers, and help sharing its message. Those interested in donating can visit the Nashville Cat Rescue's website.