Nashville Cat Rescue seeks donations and foster homes during peak kitten season surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Cat Rescue is asking for urgent community support as Middle Tennessee enters the peak of kitten season.
The foster-based nonprofit says it is receiving daily calls about abandoned, orphaned, sick, and injured kittens.
Kitten season typically runs through the spring and summer months, when unspayed cats give birth in large numbers. Rescue officials say this year has brought a sharp rise in emergency cases, including newborn kittens that require round-the-clock bottle feeding.
The organization relies entirely on donations and foster homes to provide:
- Emergency veterinary care
- Spay and neuter services
- Vaccinations and medications
- Formula and supplies for neonatal kittens
- Food, litter, and foster support
With demand rising, the rescue warns it may have to turn animals away without additional support.
The nonprofit is asking for donations, foster volunteers, and help sharing its message. Those interested in donating can visit the Nashville Cat Rescue's website.
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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!
- Carrie Sharp