Nashville celebrates one year of “Choose How You Move” with new fare-free transit program

Kim Rafferty
The Choose How You Move Initiative will focus on designing certain Nashville corridors including Nolensville and Gallatin Pike.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is marking the one year anniversary of Choose How You Move, the voter-approved transportation plan designed to make getting around the city safer, faster and more accessible.

Over the past year, the city has moved from planning to building, funding projects like 86 miles of new sidewalks, smarter traffic signals at nearly 600 intersections and expanded 24/7 WeGo transit service.

To celebrate, city leaders also announced the Journey Pass, Nashville’s largest-ever fare-free transit program. Funded through CHYM, the Journey Pass gives eligible Davidson County residents free rides on WeGo Local and Regional buses, WeGo Access, WeGo Link (base fare) and the WeGo Star. The program aims to remove transportation barriers and make it easier for residents to reach work, school, medical appointments, and other essential destinations.

Eligible participants include residents currently receiving services from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, Metro Action Commission or Metro Public Health Department, with additional agencies joining later this year.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.

