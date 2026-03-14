Nashville comes alive as SEC Tournament fans pack downtown for championship week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is the official home of the SEC Tournament, and with thousands of fans filling the streets downtown, it is easy to see and hear why.

Basketball has taken over Lower Broadway, where bars and live music set the backdrop for fans from across the conference to stop, watch, and cheer on their teams.

"It's very lively, it's always something going on. I can't believe how early it is today and there's so much bands and bars open — it's just wild," one fan said.

For some, the trip to Nashville was a happy coincidence.

"We just happen to be here for spring break and Gators, so we had to come. We're going to the Opry tonight. We are psyched," a fan said.

Others made the trip specifically to be part of the action.

"So much fun in Nashville, love Nashville. It's a great city," one fan said.

"I'm back home and rooting on the black and gold," another fan said.

Tennessee's teams were well-represented in the tournament, but no one was immune from some friendly trash talk between rival fan bases.

"Thomas Haugh is gonna drop 50 points on Vandy today," one fan said.

"They're gonna be gator bait for Captain Commodore," another fan said.

Win or lose, fans said the experience is about more than basketball.

“I’m bringing my mom here for her birthday,” one fan said.

"Today is my birthday," another fan said. "It’s been a dream of mine and we’ve been here every day since."

Vanderbilt took the win over the defending champions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

