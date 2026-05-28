Nashville community invited to shape new youth campus sculpture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville residents have a chance Thursday night to help shape a new public sculpture — and even contribute materials from home to become part of it.

Metro Arts is hosting a free community engagement session Thursday, May 28 from 7 to 7:45 p.m. at the East Park Community Center. Residents can meet artist William Massey and share ideas for a new public artwork planned for the Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment, known as NYCE.

Massey was selected by a community panel from more than 140 applicants to create the sculpture for the NYCE campus. The facility will serve as a family-oriented, trauma-informed space and the future home of the Davidson County Juvenile Court. His work is known for incorporating found objects and community participation to reflect themes of unity, transformation, and hope.

Community members are invited to bring small, durable household items that may be incorporated into the sculpture. Items must be clean, safe, and within posted guidelines. Full details on eligible materials are available at metroartsnashville.gov/public-art.

The session marks the first opportunity for the general public to contribute both ideas and materials to the NYCE artwork. Metro Arts and Massey aim to create a piece that reflects the resilience and creativity of Nashville's youth and families.

The event is free and open to all.

Want to see what kinds of household items people are bringing — and how they could end up in a permanent Nashville sculpture? Watch our full report and video from East Park Community Center. Have a unique item you think should be part of this piece? We want to hear from you. Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.