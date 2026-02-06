Nashville company acquires legendary LA guitar shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville-based guitar company has acquired one of Los Angeles' legendary guitar shops, expanding its reach into Hollywood's music scene.

TNAG Global, the parent company of Carter Vintage Guitars in Nashville's Gulch district, purchased Norman's Rare Guitars, the iconic LA shop that was recently featured on a Netflix documentary. The acquisition brings together two renowned guitar retailers with deep connections to the entertainment industry.

The Nashville connection to Hollywood has already produced notable results. Justin Bieber's guitar from his Grammy Awards performance and all the guitars from "Sinners" came from the company's catalog.

Ben Montague, founder and CEO of TNAG Global, said the acquisition represents significant growth for the Nashville-based business.

Carter Vintage Guitars has been making a name for itself in Music City's competitive guitar market. The merger combines Norman's Rare Guitars' legendary status in Los Angeles with Carter Vintage Guitars' growing presence in Nashville's music scene.

Both shops specialize in vintage and rare instruments that attract musicians, collectors, and entertainment industry professionals. The acquisition positions the Nashville company to serve clients across both coasts, from Music City's recording studios to Hollywood's entertainment productions.

For guitar enthusiasts who spotted instruments they liked in recent high-profile performances or films, the expanded catalog now offers more options through both the Nashville and Los Angeles locations.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.