Nashville detectives exhume remains of 12-year-old killed in 1969 cold case for new forensic review

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 56 years after 12-year-old Nora Kathylene “Kathy” Jones was found dead in Nashville, detectives are taking a new step in the cold case investigation.

Metro Nashville Police said Cold Case Unit detectives attended the exhumation of Jones’ remains Wednesday morning.

Jones was last seen on the evening of Nov. 29, 1969, after leaving her home on Lutie Street to walk to the Roller Drome skating rink on Thompson Lane with her roller skates. She was supposed to call her mother for a ride home, but never did.

When Nora hadn’t heard from Kathy by 11 p.m., she became worried and went to the skating rink looking for her. After learning the rink had closed at 10 p.m., she returned home and called police.

Jones’ body was found Dec. 2, 1969, in tall grass in an empty lot at 2806 Grandview Avenue, behind a Krispy Kreme Donut Shop. Investigators said she had been raped, stabbed and suffocated.

Police said the Medical Examiner’s Office will now conduct a forensic review using technology that was not available in the 1960s. Detectives hope the review will help further the investigation into Jones’ killing.