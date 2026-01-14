Nashville Electric asks for help expanding neighbor assistance programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service is asking residents to consider a new resolution for 2026: donating to programs that help neighbors keep their lights on.

The utility company operates several assistance programs designed to help people pay their monthly bills, weatherize their homes and access other essential services. These programs have already helped numerous local residents manage their utility costs.

NES works hard to keep all of Nashville powered, no matter a customer's circumstance or financial standing. The utility company offers multiple ways for residents to help their neighbors while also providing direct assistance programs.

Community Assistance Programs:

Project Help allows customers to add a specific dollar amount to their monthly bill payment. Those additional dollars are used to provide temporary utility bill assistance to others.

Home Uplift provides NES staff time to diagnose issues at a customer's home such as cracks or drafty windows that let warm air out. This program is free for customers who meet the appropriate criteria.

Power of Change rounds utility bills up to the next dollar and the extra funds are used for a community assistance weatherization initiative. The voluntary program, approved by Metro Council, funds energy efficient and weatherization upgrades when homeowners cannot afford the improvements.

NeedLink Nashville provides a bill assistance program that helps neighbors meet basic needs in times of crisis by providing short-term assistance and links to other resources.

School Uplift helps public school districts make smart energy choices that improve the classroom learning environment and save money through decreased energy use. The program comes at no cost to the schools.

The utility company's headquarters is located on Church Street downtown, where they coordinate these community assistance efforts.

