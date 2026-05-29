Nashville Electric Service looks to start pilot program to bury power lines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service is burying power lines to protect them from winter weather after more than 230,000 customers lost power during January's ice storm.

Four neighborhoods are part of a new $10 million pilot program. The Thunderbird neighborhood in Charlotte Park is first on the list, with multiple streets included — among them Galaxy, Continental, and Starliner.

Three other areas are also getting underground lines. Those include Martingale Drive in Old Hickory, Pippin Drive in Cane Ridge, and Robert Burns Drive and Woodmere Drive near Thompson Lane.

Designs are still in the works for the massive project. Crews will likely start digging late this summer or fall.

Workers will need to get into backyards to bury the lines. NES plans to hold community meetings to talk with homeowners directly.

The entire pilot program is budgeted through June of next year.

NES will reach out to customers as the designs near completion. Community meeting dates will be published when they are scheduled.

Are you in one of the affected neighborhoods — or do you think your street should be next? Watch our full report for a closer look at NES's plan to prevent another catastrophic outage, and share your experience from January's ice storm with reporter Eric Pointer directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.