Nashville food truck owner speaks out after generator stolen for the second time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville small business owner is speaking out after thieves stole his food truck generator for the second time — a loss he says can threaten a business already operating week to week.

Instead of shutting down, Greg Knotek is choosing to speak up.

“I’m very proud of it. You know, my passion is pizza,” Knotek said.

Knotek, who moved to Nashville in 2021, brought with him a taste of Chicago and a heart full of ambition. He started making to-go orders in a shared kitchen before expanding into a food truck. With Gio Chicago Pizza — named after his oldest grandson — he serves thin crust, deep dish, and Italian favorites, each recipe rooted in love and tradition.

“I’m a chef by trade, but I’ve always wanted to do pizza,” Knotek said. “I married into an Italian family. I’ve been surrounded by Italians my whole life.”

That passion was tested over the weekend when the generator for his food truck was stolen sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s the second time,” he said. “The first time it happened was last year — on the day of my prostate cancer surgery.”

Even with insurance covering part of the cost, Knotek estimates he is out $500.

“That’s a lot of money to me ... we’re living week to week,” he said.

A Facebook post let customers know the truck would be closed for a few days. For a small business, every day — and every dollar — matters.

“We’re a small business. I came down here with a little bit of money and a dream and a passion to do this,” Knotek said.

Despite the setbacks, he’s determined to keep serving customers.

“I’m still going to be who I am. I’m still going to greet people and try to get my passion to people — share the pizza and share the love of food and getting together.”

Knotek is adding locks and security to protect his equipment. He says support has already started pouring in, from encouraging messages to offers of donations — even a new generator.

“All I ask — support deals. Come on by. I’m over [at the food truck] Friday and Saturday this weekend. We got a bunch of truck gigs coming up,” he said.

Knotek has filed a police report and hopes nearby security footage can help catch the thieves. He says the best way to support his business is simple — stop by and grab a slice.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.