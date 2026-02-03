Nashville General Hospital extends medication clinic through Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville General Hospital is extending its medication assistance clinic to help those who lost essential medications that required refrigeration during the recent power outages.

The clinic will be open from Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

When you arrive at the hospital, you're asked to enter through the main entrance and follow the signs for the Inernal Medicine Clinic.

You'll need to bring a photo ID, insurance card and your current list of medications.

