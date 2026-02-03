Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts 9  Closings/Delays
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Nashville General Hospital extends medication clinic through Friday

Hospital, doctor's office
Shutterstock
An empty area of a hospital<br/>.
Hospital, doctor's office
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville General Hospital is extending its medication assistance clinic to help those who lost essential medications that required refrigeration during the recent power outages.

The clinic will be open from Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

When you arrive at the hospital, you're asked to enter through the main entrance and follow the signs for the Inernal Medicine Clinic.

You'll need to bring a photo ID, insurance card and your current list of medications.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.