Nashville Greek Festival kicks-off with authentic food, music and cultural celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Nashville Greek Festival kicks off Friday at Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, offering visitors a weekend-long celebration of Greek culture and hospitality.

The festival features Greek-inspired food, drinks, traditional dancers, vendors and live music. Admission costs $5, with children 12 and under receiving free entry.

The festival schedule includes:

Friday, September 26: 4 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 27: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 28: Noon – 4 p.m.

Visitors can expect an authentic experience of Greek hospitality alongside traditional entertainment and cuisine throughout the weekend celebration at Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

You can find more information and a schedule of the entertainment here at their online event program.

