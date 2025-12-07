Nashville group builds community benches to replace those removed in city beautification project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As temperatures drop in Nashville, a grassroots organization is ensuring everyone has a place to sit and feel welcome in the community.

The group "Benches For All" organized a bench-building event in South Nashville, creating 26 hand-painted seats in response to the city's removal of benches along Korean Veterans Boulevard earlier this year as part of a beautification project.

"I think this is the third or fourth bench building party," said Jakob Lewis, a volunteer at the community gathering.

The event brought together neighbors who wanted to address a basic need in their community through collective action.

"There's an assembly line here coming together," one participant observed. "We're all here because we want people in our community to feel like they have a place to sit."

The initiative emphasizes inclusivity and community support for all residents, regardless of their background or circumstances.

"We wanna make sure people feel safe, welcome and comfortable," said Lewis.

The bench-building effort represents a true community collaboration, with families and children participating in the painting process. Community donations provided all necessary supplies, while volunteers brought their time and energy.

"Everyone's chipping in coffee, donuts. All the supplies we need showed up and it really is a community effort," Lewis said.

Participants described the project as meaningful community action in response to the city's decision to remove existing seating.

"Like the most simple act of joyful resistance, have a seat," Lewis said.

The group views the bench removal as creating unnecessary hardships for community members who rely on public seating.

"By taking things away like benches we are really making people live so much more difficult and in many ways dehumanizing people," Councilmember Ginny Welsch said. "Everyone needs to sit down and take a rest. No one can keep moving nonstop."

For volunteers, the project offers a concrete way to improve daily life for their neighbors.

"It's so nice knowing, it's a tangible way to make people's life just a little bit easier, and why not?" said Martha Rawl.

Beyond providing places to rest, organizers believe the benches will strengthen community connections.

"You can still sit next to someone and feel a little more connected and a little better," Rawl said.

The 26 new benches will be placed throughout South Nashville, particularly at bus stops and along Nolensville, Bransford and Wedgewood Avenues.

If you have thoughts on this story email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.