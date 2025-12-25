Nashville high school hosts annual Christmas breakfast for homeless shelter guests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Father Ryan High School in Nashville welcomed guests from the Room In The Inn shelter for their annual Christmas Morning breakfast, continuing a tradition of community service during the holiday season.

Faculty, staff and students at the Catholic high school woke up early on Christmas Day to prepare and serve a warm breakfast to approximately 20 men from the local shelter. The volunteers spent the morning setting up the dining area, cooking meals and hosting their guests on the school's campus.

The Christmas morning event was part of a larger effort by the Father Ryan community, which also hosted the same group for dinner on Christmas Eve night.

Students and teachers worked together to ensure their guests had a meaningful Christmas experience, providing not just food but also companionship during what can be a difficult time of year for people experiencing homelessness.

The Room In The Inn shelter partnership allows the school community to directly serve those in need within Nashville, embodying the spirit of giving that defines the Christmas season.

Want to see how Father Ryan High School students are making a difference this Christmas? Watch our full coverage of this heartwarming holiday tradition and discover how you can get involved in Nashville's community outreach efforts. Share your own holiday service stories with us at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.