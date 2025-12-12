Nashville high schoolers learn business skills through food truck program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — McGavock High School students are getting hands-on experience in both culinary arts and business management through their food truck program called Raider Bites.

The program, which launched in recent months, teaches students everything from cooking and food preparation to financial management and customer service. Matthew Long, a student who serves as sous chef of the food truck, said the experience has prepared him for college and beyond.

"I'm not lost going into college," Long said. "I know what I want to do going in, because I've already done it for three years."

The food truck operates as part of a partnership with Intuit, the company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks and Credit Karma. Intuit provides the resources that make the program possible.

Students handle all aspects of running the business, from menu planning and food preparation to managing finances and customer relations. The truck typically operates with five to eight students working at a time, with each person having a specific role.

"They're learning communication, they're learning teamwork, they're learning all about business financial management, which, many times restaurants and others really need that part to be successful," said Liliana Pichardo, a senior program manager with Intuit.

The students have already taken their food truck on the road, providing full lunch service for Deloitte's Nashville office. They have also used their skills to give back to the community, providing meals to people in need during Thanksgiving.

The program emphasizes the importance of speed and efficiency in food service, teaching students to manage customer expectations while maintaining quality.

"This experience gives kids to be able to have a business, learn how to deal with it, learn how to finance it, learn how to be fast, because you're going to have to be fast in the food truck," said senior Nathaniel Truitt. "Because if you have people waiting, they're going to get mad and you don't want people mad now at your food truck."

