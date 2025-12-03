Nashville Holiday Market kicks off Thursday at Walk of Fame Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Holiday Market is transforming Walk of Fame Park into a winter wonderland this weekend, offering four days of free family-friendly holiday festivities.

The Nashvillage Holiday Market runs Thursday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 8, featuring local artisans, seasonal food and drinks, entertainment, holiday crafts and festive photo opportunities.

The celebration kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The Lockeland Student Choir will perform at 5:30 p.m. before the tree lighting. Festival hours are Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free parking is available at Nissan Stadium Lot R at 408 S 1st Street, with complimentary Yellow Beep Bus shuttles running to the entrance on Demonbreun during festival hours Thursday through Saturday. Affordable parking is also available at the Music City Center.

Saturday features special family programming from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can participate in holiday crafts with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Turnip Green Creative Reuse, enjoy story time at Fairytales Bookstore, get face painting from Makeup Ninja, and watch hands-on science experiments from Mr. Bond's Science Guys.

Photos with Santa are available Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting at $10 per visit.

Ready to experience Nashville's holiday magic? Watch our live coverage from Walk of Fame Park to see the market setup and get insider tips on the best vendors and activities. Want to share your holiday market experience? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.