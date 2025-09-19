Nashville hopes to accelerate pedestrian safety improvements after several recent fatal hit-and-runs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pedestrian safety concerns are mounting in Nashville following multiple fatal hit-and-run incidents this September, prompting city officials to accelerate infrastructure improvements.

Three families are mourning loved ones after several pedestrian hit-and-run crashes this month. The most recent occurred Tuesday on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at 17th Avenue North. Another happened September 11 at 4th Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard, and that same night, a Dodge Charger struck and killed a pedestrian on Haywood Lane near Hopedale Drive.

I asked Mayor Freddie O'Connell what the city is doing to keep streets safe and whether there are updates on the Choose How You Move or Vision Zero plans.

"We've had some areas of focus you've probably seen. There have been some very quick improvements to a section of 3rd Avenue North, where we had a couple of back-to-back tragic accidents there," O'Connell said.

The mayor also pointed to efforts on Dickerson Pike, an area where vehicles hit and killed nine people between May 2017 and August 2022 while walking along or across the nearly two-mile stretch, according to a report from Walk Bike Nashville.

"We are initiating the first round of infrastructure and signal improvements," O'Connell said.

"We hope that all of the things that are in Choose How You Move will ultimately result in better intersection safety."

When I asked for a timeline on when residents can expect to see improvements, O'Connell provided some specifics.

"We know that we will have sidewalk projects in construction delivery before the end of the year," O'Connell said.

O'Connell says he and the Choose How You Move initiative are working closely with NDOT to speed up key sidewalk and infrastructure improvements. He says residents should see a list of priority areas in the next few weeks.

