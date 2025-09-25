Nashville hotel crowns songwriting competition winner with 'Make Some Day to Night'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Countrypolitan Hotel has selected a winner for its songwriting competition designed to capture the historic downtown Nashville property's rich musical heritage.

Taylor Sorensen's "Make Some Day to Night" was chosen from more than 50 entries submitted for the "Songs from the Countrypolitan" competition. The contest, which partnered with Carter Vintage Guitars, invited aspiring artists to create songs inspired by the hotel's history and the essence of country music's "Nashville Sound."

The competition launched earlier this year with submissions accepted through August 26. Musicians Nikki Lane and Jonathan Terrell served as judges for the contest, with the winner announced on August 30.

Sorensen, who releases music under the stage name Trigger Code, will receive the opportunity to professionally record the song in a demo session at Carter Vintage Guitars.

The boutique hotel launched the competition to help tell the story of its historic building through music, celebrating the property's connection to Nashville's musical legacy. The General Manager Bill Bacelieri says they may try to do the contest every year.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.